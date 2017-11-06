Odds are slashed on white Christmas as experts warn of freezing finale to 2017

Weather experts are warning of an icy cold snap that could see temperatures drop to -10C and also bring snow this Christmas.

Odds on a white Christmas have been slashed after long-range forecasts predicted a severe cold snap would hit the country in the second half of November and continue into December.

Guy Fawkes Night was the coldest evening of autumn this year, with Britain waking up to frost-covered cars on Monday morning... and the cold snap is set to continue through what experts believe will be a FREEZING winter.



Odds on a white Christmas have been slashed to 2/1 amid scary predictions of -10C temperatures across the country.



The mild temperatures of October were in stark contrast to the icy chill that greeted the opening weekend of November and resulted in a particularly chilly bonfire night.



A temperature of -6C (21.2F) was recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire while in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire it dropped to -3C, leaving motorists with a tricky drive into work this morning.



A largely cloudless night failed to insulate the land and allowed heat to escape, "leading to the widespread frost", Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said.



Most of the UK will remain largely bright and chilly for the rest of the week, with highs of around 10C to 12C (50F to 53.6F), he added.



With just seven weeks to go until Christmas bookies have already started slashing the odds on festive snow.



Ladbrokes is offering 5/6, down from 2/1, for a dusting on the big day with 4/1 on November being the coldest on record.



Spokeswoman Jessica Bridge said: “The odds suggest punters can stop dreaming of a White Christmas as it’s on the cards this year.”



Coral has cut the odds on November snowfall from 11/10 to 1/2 with 4/6 on temperatures hitting -15C this month.



It is offering 7/4 for a White Christmas in Aberdeen 2/1 in Edinburgh; 5/1 in Manchester; 6/1 in both London and Cardiff.



Piers Corbyn, forecaster for WeatherAction, said Arctic winds will bring lows of -10C to parts of the country later this month.



He said: “Apart from some cold snaps the first half of November is looking relatively average for the time of year with some milder periods.



“However during the second half of the month there is a greater risk of things tuning much colder and this will bring a greater threat of snow.



“Scotland and the far north will get the coldest conditions with temperatures dipping possibly to -10C or below.”



James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, said Britain is about to feel the “first real taste of winter”.



He said: “We are now in the cusp of a weather pattern change bringing a gradual transition to potentially widespread wintry conditions across the country.



“The first real taste of winter is still around the corner and towards the middle part of November we can expect some more widespread snow showers.”



Scotland had its first snow of the season yesterday with Glencoe in the Highlands receiving a light covering.



Exposed parts of Scotland and northern England are battening down the hatches for stormy conditions over the next few days, Meteorological Office forecaster Marco Petagna warned.



He said: “By Wednesday night we are expecting gales or even severe gales in the far north as low pressure systems move across the UK.



“The outlook for the rest of the week is for showers or longer spells of rain during the day with chilly nights in between these systems.”