OFF: Skelmersdale United v Matlock Town postponed

New signing Anthony Dwyer’s first appearance for Matlock Town could be against one of his old clubs following the postponement of tonight’s Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division clash at Skelmersdale United.

The match was called off after a pitch inspection with areas of the Stormy Corner surface still frozen.

Matlock therefore ended 2016 on a winning note, with Boxing Day’s 3-1 home win against Buxton being their fourth on the trot in league and cup.

They will begin 2017 with a derby at the New Manor Ground against Ilkeston, for whom Dwyer played for against the Gladiators in August.