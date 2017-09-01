Russell Grant’s weekly horoscopes

Here are this week’s horoscopes with Russell Grant...

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Pursuing a project or even a person you desire will be successful. You’ve always been highly competitive. Take this opportunity to test your powers against some rivals. You will come out on top. Making a sacrifice for a loved one will strengthen your relationship. It doesn’t matter if you run an errand, relieve a burden or give a generous gift. The gesture will be greatly appreciated. By putting other people’s needs first from time to time you’ll win their respect.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Launching a home improvement project will actually give you a boost. If there’s anything you enjoy, it’s creating a comfortable, commodious atmosphere. Repainting a drab room, shopping for comfortable furniture or selecting gorgeous artwork will make you excited to come home after a hard day’s work. A legal decision will be made in your favour. It will be such a relief to have an injustice corrected. Once this issue is behind you, you can realise a cherished dream.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Entering into an unusual agreement will pay off in the long run. If you’re not satisfied with the terms you originally offered, negotiate for better ones. The other party will be happy to accommodate unorthodox requests. An unexpected stroke of luck will put you on the path to career success. Be ready to apply for a promoted position when an executive steps down. This is your chance to land a position in the arts and entertainment field. Seize the day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

An opportunity to launch your own business comes your way. If someone offers to be your business partner, accept. It will be so liberating to use your unique vision and boost your bank balance. In the past, people mocked your ideas, thinking them impractical. Go ahead and prove them wrong. Spending some time in seclusion will result in a profound breakthrough. You may decide to take up a spiritual practice or regularly perform a sacred ritual.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Your star power opens doors to travel, exploration and study. If you take a trip for business or pleasure, learn as much as you can about your destination. Taking an interest in the area will help you make a great impression on the locals. Your lust for life will pave the way for a passionate encounter. Take this opportunity to act on your physical desires. The object of your affection will respond enthusiastically to your overtures. It’s impossible to resist your charm.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Working behind-the- scenes will be satisfying. Those you help out will show their gratitude in the longer term, but for now you have the satisfaction of knowing you are on the way up. It’s wonderful to have your contributions appreciated. An exciting trip is on the cards. Don’t obsess over neglecting domestic responsibilities. A helpful friend will be happy to water your plants, walk your dog and gather your mail while you explore the world around you.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A group project will put you on the path to romance. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it through a mutual friend. Be willing to be set up on a blind date. Are you in a serious relationship? You could get a nice discount on a travel package thanks to your social connections. Enjoying some intimate moments will keep you centred. Although you never lack for companionship, you benefit most from one-on- one encounters. It feels good to narrow your focus.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

If you want to get ahead at work, accept some unusual responsibilities. Learning how to operate hi-tech machinery or write some complicated code will cause your professional star to rise. Are you looking for work? Apply for positions that involve emergency services; you’re good at keeping cool in tense situations. If you’re looking for help, apply to a time-honoured cultural, religious or educational institution. It has the resources you require.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Traveling for action and adventure brings out the best in you. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it while touring an exotic location. It will be great to be with someone who shares your wild spirit. If you already have a partner, arrange a special surprise tailored to their tastes. You’ll be able to create stability on the home front. Putting a down payment on a home will be especially exciting. You’ll find a tranquil place near to water that’s perfect.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Satisfying your sensual side should be your first order of business. Take every opportunity to enjoy delicious food, go for massages and enjoy life’s little luxuries. Now is the time to give your sense of style a free rein when it comes to fashion and furnishings. Launching a creative project will be highly successful. Put regular responsibilities on the back burner for the sake of writing, painting and playing music. It’s important to express your imagination whenever you can.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Give your best friend, business associate or romantic partner a pep talk. You may not realise it, but your opinion means a great deal to those you live or work with. A little encouraging push will give them the confidence to move forward and pursue a cherished dream. Trust your intuition when it comes to a personal choice. Your impulse may be impractical, but it’s still worth pursuing. Sometimes the best discoveries occur when you venture off the beaten path. Go for it.

PISCES (February20th-March20th)

Getting fit and losing a few pounds will work wonders for you. It’s important for you to be active. Breaking up daydreaming sessions with brisk walks and stretching exercises will help you turn a fantasy into reality. Your skill and diplomacy will attract favourable publicity. When your work is featured in a magazine article, news story or online blog, you’ll get the best offers of your life. If you’ve ever wanted to start your own business, this is a great time to try.