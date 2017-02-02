One in Four older people in Derbyshire in need of flu jab

One in four older people in Derbyshire have still not taken up the free flu jab, which could keep them well this winter.

Everyone aged over 65 is entitled to a free flu jab and the NHS is appealing to their nearest and dearest to ensure they get it.

Of those eligable, 72.7 per cent of older Derbyshire residents have taken up the flu jab offer

Dr Ken Deacon, medical director for NHS England in North Midlands, said: “It might feel like the end of winter isn’t too far away, but it’s certainly not too late for people over the age of 65 to protect themselves against flu by claiming their free jab.

“Older people are at an increased risk of serious illness or even death if they contract flu, and yet they can be protected through a quick and easy jab that costs them nothing. We’re pleased that a great many over-65s have already received their free flu vaccinations for this winter, but more can be done to ensure that the most at-risk groups in our community are protected.

“People might think they are unlikely to catch flu but it’s just not worth the risk, and the complications caused by flu can be very serious for even the healthiest people. What’s more, by getting vaccinated yourself you are also helping to protect those around you.

“I would urge anyone with an elderly friend, relative or neighbour to check that they’ve had their jab this winter – and encourage them to contact their GP or local pharmacy if they haven’t.”

As well as over-65s, people with long-term health problems, pregnant women and carers who receive carer’s allowance are also entitled to a free flu jab.

See www.nhs.uk/staywell