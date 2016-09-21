OUT AND ABOUT: Artisans to show their work at Chatsworth this weekend

Artists and craftsmen will be celebrating their group’s silver jubilee with an exhibition at a festival in Chatsworth.

Thirty members of Peak District Artisans will showcase work alongside this weekend’s literary festival Art Out Loud.

The eye-catching pieces and live artisanal demonstrations will cover a range of disciplines from watercolours to wrought iron, and pencil drawings to porcelain.

The exhibition marks a fitting way for Peak District Artisans (PDA) to celebrate its 25th anniversary, having been established by Deborah Devonshire in 1991.

Ingrid Karlsson, who chairs the group, said: “In this 25th anniversary year it is appropriate that PDA is part of the arts at Chatsworth and we’re thrilled to have been asked to take part in Art Out Loud.

“Our members will rise to the challenge to show the best of Peak District arts in their marquee which they will fill with eye-catching, thought-provoking pieces and demonstrations to show their range of disciplines.”

This is the first time members have entered their work into a themed competition for the chance to exhibit at Art Out Loud.

The members taking part have been judged by festival director Sheron Reynolds and festival manager Helen Marchant on a piece of work reflecting one of three themes, these being Chatsworth: The Garden, the Land and Art; East Meets West (Chinese Porcelain to Staffordshire Pottery) and Historic Buildings and their Future.

The exhibition is on Setember 24 and 25 from 10am to 5pm.