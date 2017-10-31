Peak District photographer Villager Jim captures real-life Bambi scene

This incredible shot, that looks like something from the Disney film Bambi, was captured by Peak District photographer Villager Jim.

The photo, which shows a young deer, squirrel and pheasant participating in what looks like a secret meeting, was taken at Chatsworth House at the weekend.

Villager Jim said: "There's something quite magical about it.

"It looks like I've accidentally interrupted a secret meeting between them all. It really looked like they were having a chat and I have disturbed them.

"It's very funny really as they are not three animals you expect to see together.

"'The moment I saw the scene in front of me, I immediately thought of Bambi."

