Pensioner in serious condition in hospital after crash

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Newhaven.

At around 12.45pm on Sunday, a Ford Ka and a Triumph motorbike collided on the A515, near the junction with Back Lane.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 70s and from Derby, was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "If you saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the crash, please contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 17000468040.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage who was travelling in the area at the time."