Pervert molested care workers as they tended to his poorly mum

A pervert who groped a care worker and tried kissing her colleague and undoing her bra while they were looking after his elderly mother has been placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, February 9, how Shaun Buxton, 34, of Kinder Road, Chesterfield, sexually assaulted the two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during separate visits to his home where they were caring for his bed-ridden mother.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “Both complainants described the fact they had experienced problems with Buxton on earlier visits and one of them knew what she was walking into and requested that her employers did not send her to the address but they had no other staff.

“Because she had gone pre-warned she was wearing a hooded top to prevent Buxton from kissing her bare skin.”

This complainant revealed that she felt “physically sick” at the thought of Buxton coming near her and feared his behaviour might escalate.

Mr Chapman added that Buxton tried to kiss this complainant on her neck on October 31 while she was wearing the hooded top and he tried to undo her bra by one of the clasps while she had been tending to the defendant’s mother.

The second complainant who had been working with the first complainant on a subsequent visit on November 1 to Buxton’s home said the defendant had asked which of them wanted a kiss first.

Buxton admitted he had hugged the second complainant around the waist and it was something he had done before and he accepted the victim had not wanted him to do it.

The defendant also offered cream cakes to both women but they both declined and he admitted having a conversation with the women about a condom he had found in the street.

He accepted grabbing the second complainant by her hips and pulling her on to his knees during the incident on November 1 before she jumped up and he also admitted kissing her on the neck after moving her hair and grabbing her bum cheek.

The first complainant said she had been left feeling sick and disgusted after her experience and it had affected her relationship with her boyfriend.

Buxton pleaded guilty to committing two counts of sexual assault after incidents on October 31 and November 1, last year.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Buxton accepts his behaviour was inappropriate but he had believed it was “jokey behaviour” but he now realises what it must have been like for his victims.

Ms Sargent added that as a result of the case the care firm was unwilling to send any further carers to Buxton’s home and his mother had to be moved into a care home where she passed away after a few weeks.

Magistrates sentenced Buxton to 20 weeks of custody suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a group activity and a two-year restraining order.

He was also made subject to a Sex Offenders’ Register Order for seven years and he must pay £150 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and £300 compensation.