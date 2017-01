Snow has been falling across parts of Derbyshire today (Thursday) leading to road closures as well as tricky driving conditions.

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press has captured these images across the county.

For all the latest on the road closures in Derbyshire, click here.

A 'Give Way' sign is covered in snow near Glossop in Derbyshire.

A van drives along the A53 Axe Edge between Leek and Buxton.

A well wrapped-up walker explores the lanes near Flash, the highest village in the country, in The Staffordshire Peak District.