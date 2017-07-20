PICTURES: Birchover hosts a fun-filled carnival

Visitors and locals were treated to a fun-filled afternoon at Birchover Village Carnival on Saturday.

The event opened with a colourful fancy dress parade through the main street led by Ashover and Bakewell brass bands and this year’s carnival royalty, Mollie Pawley and Hamish and Zahra Brooks.

Fun from Birchover Carnival 2017

Entertainment for the crowds continued on the village playing field with Dr Diablo’s Sideshow offering a mix of interesting and dangerous acts which included audience participation.

The Buxton Billerettes provided the dancing with their funny and colourful routines, while Stanton-in-Peak Primary School served refreshments in their café, raising funds for the school, and this year Helen’s Trust joined the charity stalls.

Sandra Rimmer, a spokesperson for Birchover Carnival, said: “The committee would like to thank everyone who took part in the event and those who donated raffle prizes.

“In particular we would like to thank the following for their continued help and financial support: Birchover Parish Council, Barn Farm Campsite Birchover Stone, Enthovens, Stewarts of Bakewell and local residents Brian and Christine.”

The raffle will be drawn at the next carnival meeting today (Thursday) and a list of raffle prize winners will be displayed on Barn Farm Campsite website and in the local newsletters.

