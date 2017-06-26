PICTURES: Police target ‘car cruising’ event at M1 junction

Police spent eight hours yesterday targeting a ‘car cruising’ event at Junction 27 of the M1.

Yesterday (Sunday, June 25), 24 injunction warnings were served and two high powered vehicles were seized, one for driving without a license and insurance and another for driving whilst uninsured.

Police targeted a car cruising event on the M1 on Sunday.

It follows on from last Sunday (June 18) where officers worked with the council to close the road around the junction due to a nearby motoring event attracting more vehicles.

That too resulted in more than 20 injunction warnings being issued.

The events - which encourage drivers to race or show off their vehicles on public roads - have been criticised as dangerous and an injunction was issued for the area in January 2015.

Police Sergeant Carl Holland, who ran the event said: “We are really cracking down on car cruisers in this area as they cause such problems for people who live in the area and are at risk of endangering life.

“We regularly have increased patrols down that stretch and will continue to carry out regular operations like this where we will stop drivers who we suspect to be carrying out this activity.

“We’re also working with Nottinghamshire County council and other partners to develop a long term solution.”

Police worked with Nottinghamshire County Council and other community safety partners to obtain an injunction at the location in January 2015.

It allows police to issue notices to offending drivers and warn them that if they take part in car cruising they will be in contempt of court and may be sent to prison with a maximum two-year sentence or an unlimited fine.