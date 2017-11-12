PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday services across Derbyshire

Communities in Derbyshire have today been paying their respects to those who lost their lives during conflicts.

In Chesterfield, crowds attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service at St Mary and All Saints’ Church.

Bolsover Remembrance parade and Wreath laying 2017

Following the service, a civic parade with the mayor and other civic representatives, the Royal British Legion, members of armed forces’ organisations and uniformed and voluntary organisations headed to the war memorial at Rose Hill for the wreath laying ceremony.

Councillor Sharon Blank, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance said: “Events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are the most solemn in our calendar.

“Everyone is welcome to come and join our events to remember those who have died in the First World War and subsequent conflicts.”

Yesterday, on Armistice Day, a two-minute silence was held at the war memorial, opposite Chesterfield Town Hall and was well attended.

Bolsover Remembrance parade and Wreath laying 2017

Elsewhere today, services were held in Bolsover, Staveley and Brimington among many others.

Across the country, a two-minute silence was held at 11am and wreaths laid at memorials while The Last Post was played.

*Buy this week’s Derbyshire Times for more reaction and pictures.

Bolsover Remembrance parade and Wreath laying 2017

Bolsover Remembrance parade and Wreath laying 2017