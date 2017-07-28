Pirates set sail for Matlock Bath family festival

Matlock Bath is preparing to hoist the Jolly Roger once again as the UK’s most inland pirate festival returns for a weekend of community fun.

The Pirate Mutiny will run over August 5-6 with costumed enthusiasts from across the country setting sail to the Fishpond Freehouse on South Parade.

Festival co-organiser Victoria Arran said: “The aim of the Matlock Bath Pirate Mutiny is to create an annual community event, which will attract tourists and locals into the village and its attractions.”

This year’s event will also capture new territory in Derwent Gardens and throughout the town as many local businesses come on board.

Festival founder Wayne Truman said: “We’re really pleased with the support from business owners and stallholders and we hope that this will go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Visitors can expect craft stalls, face painting, temporary tattoos, a pirate ship bouncy castle, parrots, hog roast, cider bar and other concessions between 10am and 4pm daily.

There will also be a selection of live music on the terrace at The Fishpond from 1pm until late, and at other venues in the town.

On Saturday evening, BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe will be making a special appearance with his pirate band Galleon Blast.

Shops and pubs will be going all out to win the best dressed business competition being held by the Air Ambulance Service, who will be fundraising all weekend and hope to provide a helicopter flyover.

For more programme details, see www.facebook.com/matlockbathpiratemutiny.

Tickets for Galleon Blast are £10/£12, available at www.thefishpondmatlockbath.co.uk.