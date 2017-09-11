Plans approved for first new-build Peak District hotel

The Peak District National Park is set to welcome its first new-build hotel since the park was created in 1961, after planners gave it the go ahead.

The project will see a 71-bed hotel and a separate visitor/heritage centre, café and craft shop built on brownfield land at Rock Mill Business Park on the edge of Stoney Middleton.

The two buildings have been designed to be consistent with the Peak District's architectural heritage.

The current owners plan to run the visitor centre themselves, but are offering the hotel site for sale or lease as a development opportunity.

Property consultancy are currently marketing the site, and spokesman Ian Naylor said: “This is a rare and fantastic opportunity to acquire what it set to be the largest hotel in the National Park.

“The development will benefit year-round from the huge footfall from both national and international visitors to the area, as well as from corporate and other market sectors, and with little competition.”

The planning application was approved as an exception to normal policy due to a show of public support by local residents, business owners and councillors.

Planning officers also noted its benefits to tourism within the National Park, providing the area’s 12million annual visitors with convenient accommodation to access Bakewell and Chatsworth.

The hotel and heritage centre will also highlight the history of the village, and offer visitor experiences which promote local craft history and outdoor pursuits.

For full planning details, view the documents at http://bit.ly/2w0eVTJ.