Plans for Carsington sculpture trail get £20,000 grant

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has secured a grant worth more than £20,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund.

The trust are working with Severn Trent Water to create a sculpture and educational trail at their Carsington visitor centre, to encourage visitors to engage with nature and learn about the local landscape.

Project manager Diane Gould said: “We wanted to create something to excite children and visitors that would encourage them to explore further afield.

“My own children will walk further if they have something exciting like a sculpture to find, the trail is designed to appeal to as many people as possible.”

The trail will consist of a main trail of eight stops, and another eight on a children’s fairytale trail designed to suit different interactive learning styles .

The wooden sculptures are being created by chainsaw artist Andrew Frost.

The grant was secured with help from the Derbyshire Environmental Trust.

Tarmac spokesman Graheme Fyles said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such a unique project which will be fantastic for local residents.”

The trail is expected to open in May 2018.