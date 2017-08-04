Plans for Carsington sculpture trail get £20,000 grant

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has secured a grant worth more than £20,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund.
The trust are working with Severn Trent Water to create a sculpture and educational trail at their Carsington visitor centre, to encourage visitors to engage with nature and learn about the local landscape.
Project manager Diane Gould said: “We wanted to create something to excite children and visitors that would encourage them to explore further afield.
“My own children will walk further if they have something exciting like a sculpture to find, the trail is designed to appeal to as many people as possible.”
The trail will consist of a main trail of eight stops, and another eight on a children’s fairytale trail designed to suit different interactive learning styles .
The wooden sculptures are being created by chainsaw artist Andrew Frost.
The grant was secured with help from the Derbyshire Environmental Trust.
Tarmac spokesman Graheme Fyles said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such a unique project which will be fantastic for local residents.”
The trail is expected to open in May 2018.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.