Plans for new tapas-style eatery and bar in Matlock revealed

Plans have been submitted for a new tapas-style cafe and bar in Matlock.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has received a change of use application relating to a former antiques shop at 68 Dale Road. It contains details of plans to create a tapas-style cafe at the property, with a bar area sited on the ground floor.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the applicant state: “This application seeks to breathe new life into the property by converting it into an eatery and meeting place for the local community.”

The documents reveal that the café would sell tapas-style food dishes, in addition to the traditional coffee and cakes, during the daytime. Evening trade would see the establishment selling tapas-style food.

“A bar area will give the option for customers to enjoy alcoholic drinks, without eating,” the report adds.

“The establishment will be underpinned by showcasing artwork, which will also be available to buy.

“The establishment will be fitted out in a contemporary manner, with a theme of recycling materials running through the interior design.”

Full details concerning the application can be found at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk.