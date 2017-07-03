'Please let us live in our late daughter's house'

The parents of a young woman who died after battling cancer say they are desperate to move into their late daughter's home to bring up her two small children.

Stacy Pattison - who lived in a Dales Housing property at Hawthorn Drive in Cromford - sadly passed away aged just 33 in June.

Paul and Annette Pattison with their grandchildren Chloe, nine, and Kyle, four. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

Her parents, Annette and Paul Pattison, have now asked Dales Housing if they can move to Stacy's house with her children as this was 'one of her dying wishes'.

However, the couple, of Ridgewood Drive, Cromford, say they have not received a definitive answer from Dales Housing and feel 'in limbo'.

Annette, 56, said: "It was one of our daughter's dying wishes for us all to live in her family home.

"Right now we're in our bungalow which is very small - we've had to buy the kids bunk beds.

"We really want to move to Stacy's house on Hawthorn Drive and we hope Dales Housing will grant us this wish."

We asked Dales Housing if it would allow Mr and Mrs Pattison and their two grandchildren to move to the property on Hawthorn Drive and, if so, when they would be able to relocate.

However, a Dales Housing spokesman said: "Unfortunately we cannot discuss any details with you."

Paying tribute to her daughter, Annette said: "She was the nicest, kindest person you could wish to meet.

"She was a wonderful mother and daughter and we all miss her."