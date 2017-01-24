Police aiming to crack down on alcohol-related crime in Matlock

Police are cracking down on alcohol related crime and disorder in Matlock after a recent spate of incidents.

The action comes after police have received reports from residents about drunken misbehaviour in the community, particularly in the areas of Old English Road, Dale Road, and Hall Leys Park.

Sergeant Andy Wordsworth, who oversees Safer Neighbourhood policing across the Derbyshire Dales, said: “We understand that people want to go out and enjoy themselves by heading out on a weekend but this can be done without disturbing or causing upset for local residents.

“It is important to us to improve the situation promptly so we will be working closely with our licensing team, PCC Dhindsa, and also listening to local residents to help tackle the issue and improve the quality of life for people in the town, particularly those living close-by to pubs.”

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team will be working in partnership to combat anti-social behaviour with North Division Licensing to offer advice and support to pubs in the town to help to minimise alcohol related issues such as anti-social behaviour, crime, and disorder.

Police Constable Sandra Barlow, from North Division Licensing, added: “I am disappointed that there is a problem with alcohol related anti-social behaviour occurring on Dale Road and Old English Road.

“With the Crown Inn offering to start up a new Matlock Pub Watch scheme, I am confident that the licenced trade and police can work together to help to combat the issue.”

The teams will also be working alongside Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, partner agencies, and residents to find long term solutions.

PCC Dhindsa said that a partnership approach was the clear way forward.

He said: “I’m pleased to see different agencies are working in partnership to tackle alcohol-related behaviour.

“This is a really positive move and I’m delighted to have helped. I will continue to work with local community partners and the public to make further improvements where required.”

To speak to the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team call 101, or send them a message online using the ‘Contact Us’ section at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us<http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us>

You can also follow the team on Twitter for the latest community news: @MatlockSNT