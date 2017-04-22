Police appeal for witnesses after burglar fled with jewellery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a daylight burglary in which the offender was disturbed by someone inside the house.

A man broke into a property in Poplar Road, at Breaston, near Long Eaton, and searched through a number of rooms before he was disturbed.

He then fled the property but managed to get away with various items of jewellery.

The burglary happened on Easter Sunday and police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a suspicious man or suspicious activity in the area that day.

Police think the burglar might have been aged in his 30s and may have been wearing dark clothing with a black jacket trimmed with green.

If you know the person responsible or can help police in any way call Det Con Leah Conner on 101 quoting reference 17000158690.

Alternatively, anyone with information can send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary’s website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.