POLICE APPEAL: Machinery stolen from side of the road in Bradwell

Police are appealing for information after machinery was stolen from the side of a road in Bradwell.

The incident happened between 8am and 12 noon on Monday, July 17 on Granby Road.

Due to the weight of the equipment it is thought the offenders may have needed something to help load it in to a vehicle.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with information, should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*304306, or send him a message via www.derbyshire.police.uk.