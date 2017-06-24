Search

Police cameras head out to bumper 48 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following 26 Derbyshire roads until July 9.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6007 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge

A6005 Derby Road, Spondon

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

Milton Road, Repton

Slack Lane, Heage

Wragley Way/Arleston Lane, Derby

Grampian Way, Sinfin

A57 Snake Pass

Long Lane, Charlesworth

A6 Buxton to Bakewell

Kenilworth Avenue, Derby

A623 Peak Forest

Infinity Park Way, Derby

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

Church Lane, South Wingfield

Derby Road, Aston on Trent

Church Lane/Burley Lane/The Common, Quarndon

Sancroft Road, Spondon

Cotes Park, Somercotes

Cheviot Street, Derby

Station Road, Spinkhill

Brimington Road, Tapton

St John's Road, Buxton

Derby Road, Risley

Main Street, Weston on Trent

The Green Road, Ashbourne

Main Road, Brailsford

Manchester Road, Tintwistle

Dale Road, Darley Dale

Chesterfield Road, Belper

School Road, Heage

Peasehill Road, Ripley

High Holborn Road, Ripley

Codnor/Denby Lane

Derby Road, Heanor

Main Road, Old Brampton

Bowns Hill, Crich

Lea Main Road, Lea

Mill Lane, Holloway