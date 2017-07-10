Police hunt Hathersage car thief

A thief has sneaked into a house in Hathersage and taken the homeowner’s keys and car.

Sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday, July 6 and 6.30am on Friday, July 7, a thief sneaked into a house in Crossland Road via an unlocked window.

They took a laptop, mobile and wallet, as well as the victim’s black Ford Kuga Titanium.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Laura Higginbottom on 101, quoting reference 17000288500.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the force website.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.