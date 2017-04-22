Police launch investigation after reports of a street brawl and suspected stabbing

Police are investigating an incident in Langley Mill overnight after eye-witness accounts of a street brawl and a suspected stabbing.

Derbyshire Constabulary and paramedics were called to Station Road, in Langley Mill, after reports from witnesses of an incident in the early hours of today, just before 1am, on Saturday, April 22.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that about 15 people including men and women were allegedly involved in a brawl outside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Police have not yet released an official statement but officers have today cordoned off the area concerned and have begun an investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding any suspected offences are always urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.