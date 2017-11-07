Police still using Bakewell station - nearly three years after its closure was announced

Bobbies are still using Bakewell police station - nearly three years after its closure was announced as part of strict cuts.

At the beginning of 2015, Derbyshire Constabulary said it would shut 58 of its buildings - including Bakewell police station - to save money.

Bakewell police station.

The station was subsequently closed to the public, but officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team continue to use the Granby Road building as a base.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We are looking to move the team to another location within Bakewell in the future because we believe doing so can increase our financial efficiency.

"Sharing premises at Bakewell fire station - similar to the arrangement already in place in Ashbourne - is our preferred option, although this is yet to be confirmed."

The spokesman could not give an exact date for the complete closure of Bakewell police station.

Derbyshire Constabulary now has only four police station enquiry offices open to the public - it used to have 25.

The force spokesman said the closures came after 'significant budget reductions led to us being forced to make some very difficult choices'.

He added: "A subsequent review of enquiry offices showed that very few residents were using them.

"We found that people were increasingly choosing to contact us online or by phone and advances in technology meant many of the tasks carried out at enquiry offices were being done by computer instead."