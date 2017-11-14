Possible council car park charges to be discussed next month

A decision whether to start charging motorists at some of Derbyshire Dales District Council's free car parks will be made next month.

The special meeting of the Community and Environment Committee will be held on December 5.

The free car parks in question are Ashbourne's Cokayne Avenue, Cromford’s Market Place and Lime Yard, Matlock's Edgefold Road and Wirksworth's Canterbury Road and North End.

A district council spokesperson said: "It's important to stress we are not proposing to change any other aspect of the existing parking order at the 5 December meeting, and our residents should note that the annual residents' free parking concession issued to every household annually is not part of this review."

Originally the results of the consultation and officer recommendations were due to be debated on November 16.

The district council says the review is part of a plan to making savings following central government cuts, including a further 20 per cent for 2017/18.

Additional ongoing savings of £1.6 million have to be found over the next three years.

The spokesperson added: “If possible we aim to do this without substantially increasing the financial burden on Derbyshire Dales Council tax payers, but it means we have no choice but to explore new income areas and to continue to review all our services to achieve further savings and efficiencies."

Members of the public wishing to ask questions, express views or present petitions at the meeting must do so in writing, or by calling 01629 761133 or emailing committee@derbyshiredales.gov.uk no later than 12 noon on 4 December.

A summary of the results from the consultation will be published on the District Council’s www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk website seven days before councillors meets on 5 December.