Potentially heavy snow could hit parts of Derbyshire

Weather experts are warning of potentially heavy snow in parts of Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' alert for snow in the county between 9pm tonight and 3pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Further sleet and snow is expected at times through Saturday night, becoming heavier during Sunday morning.

"Some temporary slushy accumulations are possible down to 150 metres early on Sunday, with 2-5cm likely above 250 metres and possibly 10-15cm above 350 metres.

"The snow will drift in the strengthening winds.

"Some transport routes and travel services may be affected."