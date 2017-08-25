Pub landlord to fight council car park charging plans

A Cromford pub landlord says he is determined to block any Derbyshire Dales District Council plans to introduce charges at car parks in the village.

As reported in last week’s Mercury, the council is currently seeking residents’ views on proposals which could see charges introduced at Market Place and Lime Yard, as well as others in the district.

But Dave Mountford, who runs the Boat Inn on Scarthin, said: “I know these consultations are often nothing more than a tick-box exercise.

“I hope they don’t think it’s already a done deal. We’re going to be asking serious questions. I believe it’s something we need to strongly fight.”

Dave is concerned that the changes could affect trade at his pub, and other nearby businesses.

He said: “We don’t have a car park at the pub and the only other available spaces are residential.

“If there is any change it will be detrimental to us, and I want to know what impact assessments have been done. I want to know the council has put some thought into it, and it’s not just a revenue exercise.”

The council has said it is considering the measure as part of its efforts to find £1.6million in annual savings after successive cuts in central government funding.

Dave said: “The government has messed up Brexit negotiations, they’re not going to achieve their deficit reduction targets, councils are suffering.

“Now it will be passed on to small businesses. This is just a tax on an easy source.”

Dave hosted a meeting at the Boat Inn on Thursday, August 24, for residents can discuss the potential impact of the charges.

To find out more about the council’s parking proposals, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/parkingreview.