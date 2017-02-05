Rags to riches production was hailed a success

The classic rags to riches fairy tale of downtrodden Cinderella, forced to serve her jealous step sisters and wicked stepmother, has been a huge success at Youlgrave Village Hall.

The production, which ran throughout January and the start of February has received rave reviews, especially from the Rotary Club of Matlock.

The club has for the past 24 years organised an annual trip for local children to a pantomime. This includes a coach ride, ice cream at the interval and a chocolate bar – all paid for by Matlock Rotary Club.

This year, the pantomime trip was to see Cinderella. It was the 55th annual pantomime production at Youlgrave Village Hall, produced and performed by local residents.

It was a wonderful performance with Baron Hardup (Keith Evans), the ugly sisters (David Pryor and Mick Partridge), Cinderella (Jordon Hodgkinson) and Buttons (Tom Birch) were terrific, but all the cast performed at the highest level, even Dumpling the horse.

The costumes were fit for the West End and the stage scenery was simply magnificent.

A total of 42 children and their guardians, including a large contingent from Castle View School in Matlock, formed the Rotary Club party. All enjoyed the show especially the audience participation, which included singing and shouting out ‘It’s behind you’ and ‘Oh yes you are’ and ‘Oh no you’re not’.

Diane Blount, the president of Matlock Rotary Club, said: “It is great to be involved in taking children to a pantomime, especially when it is all performed by local people.

“Cinderella is a lovely story, much enjoyed by many generations, and Youlgrave Village Hall should be proud of what they have achieved in putting on the show. I would also like to thank Rotarian John Bent who arranged the pantomime visit and all previous pantomime visits.”

For more information about other events held at Youlgrave Village Hall, visit: http://www.yvh.org.uk.