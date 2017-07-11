‘Reckless’ driver drove off after hitting another vehicle

Police are appealing for information after a ‘reckless’ driver crashed a vehicle into a car in Matlock Bath and then drove off.

The incident was reported on Holme Road at 10.30pm on Friday July 7.

The owner of the damaged vehicle who did not want to be named said: “A blue 2003 Toyota Corolla rammed my parked car head-on on the wrong side of the road, shunting it into the one behind it, damaging both and losing an insert from its front bumper on the passenger side, where a hole will be left.

“I was parked on Holme Road in the parking bay outside the Buddhist centre at the junction with Brunswood Road where there is a deep bend and steep gradient and the other car, coming downhill, seems to have taken the bend much too tightly and crashed its front into the parked empty car parked facing uphill.

“My neighbour looked out at the loud impact and saw the driver of the car reverse off my car, look out and drive away down Holme Road to the A6.

“He thought the car was blue.

“My car was shunted into my neighbour’s car parked behind me, and both have bumper damage. The driver must have felt a significant impact.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said officers put out a description of the vehicle but were unable to trace it on the night of the accident.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 1125-07-17.