New research by the British Army has revealed nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Millennials want to be more interesting, but do nothing about it as they waste some or all of their spare time (78 per cent).

Of the 18-35-year-olds quizzed, 89 per cent agree that they want do more in their spare time and, given the chance, 77 per cent would like to develop their skills, 66 per cent said they would like to meet new people and make new friends and do more to help others.