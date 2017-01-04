REVEALED: The Derbyshire MPs voters would most like to have sex with

Toby Perkins has been named as the top male Derbyshire MP most voters would like to have sex with - on a controversial website that is banned at Parliament.

The site, Sexy MP, is technically banned from being accessed on parliamentary computers and blocked by parliament’s internet filters.

Maggie Throup.

It presents users with pictures of two MPs, and asks them to click on the one they would rather have sex with.

It then presents them with another two MPs, and over time, a scoreboard has built up showing which MPs have been voted for the most.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is currently the top male Derbyshire MP at number 188, with High Peak MP Andrew Bingham at number 237. Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills is currently at number 266, with Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin at number 321. The man dubbed the Beast of Bolsover, Dennis Skinner, is at number 396.

Erewash MP Maggie Throup is currently the top female Derbyshire MP at number 40 with Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham close behind at number 46. North East Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel is at number 77.

The website, created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle, has been criticised for being demeaning by rating politicians on sex appeal in the past.