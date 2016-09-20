REVIEW - Love, lust and jealousy - Bizet’s classic tragedy is brought to life

The sultry streets of Seville were brought to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre when the Russian State Opera performed Bizet’s classic tale of a doomed love affair.

Carmen tells the tragic story of a beautiful girl who falls victim to a jealous lover.

Raven-haired temptress Carmen toyed with the hearts of her male admirers with her siren-like voice - bursting onto the scene with a rendition of Habanera that gave me chills.

The jovial tone of the opera turned sinister as her former lover and soldier Don Jose was forced to desert the army and join Carmen and a group of thieves.

The addition of English surtitles aided those of us in the audience who didn’t speak French, and all in all the music was fantastic.

The only downfall was Escamillo, the Toreador, who despite having a magnificent voice, seemed wooden on stage, making his role as Carmen’s love hard to believe.