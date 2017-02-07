Rotarians’ needlework helps Peak District charity

A Peak District charity has received a helping hand from Rotarians to help it continue its vital work in the community.

Rotary Bakewell presented Zoe Woodward, of Helen’s Trust, with a cheque for £2,803 at a recent meeting held at Bakewell Golf Club.

The money was raised through the hard work of Rotary Bakewell member Ann Esders and her team of needleworkers, who created a king sized quilt which was raffled to raise funds for the cause.

At the same meeting, newest member John Burn was welcomed to the club. John, a paediatrician, has recently moved to the area and has transferred from the Rotary Club of Bolton.