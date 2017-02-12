Rotary present cheque to Helen’s Trust

Rotary Bakewell president Lorraine McGlone was pleased to welcome the latest member to the February meeting.

John Burn, a paediatrician, has recently moved into the area and has transferred from the Rotary Club of Bolton.

Lorraine also welcomed Zoe Woodward of Helen’s Trust to the meeting.

A cheque for £2,803 was presented to Zoe to support the work of this valued local charity. The money was raised thanks to the hard work of Rotary Bakewell member Ann Esders and her team of needleworkers (Ann’s clients, pupils, friends and Rotary Bakewell members) who created the wonderful king sized quilt which was raffled to raise funds for Helen’s Trust.