S. Anselm’s Chapel Choir to sing extracts from Messiah

Extracts from Handel’s Messiah will be sung by S. Anselm’s Chapel Choir and an assembled adult chorus in Bakewell. The choral items will be aired at a special evensong in the town’s All Saints Parish Church on Sunday, November 12, starting at 6pm. The combined chorus will be accompanied by a small professional orchestra and soloists drawn from the in-house teaching and peripatetic staff of S. Anselm’s, under the direction of Mark Percival, the school’s director of music.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service, which will be led by the Reverend Canon Tony Kaunhoven.