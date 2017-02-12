Schools hit the right note with musical event

Highfields sixth-former Sam Hall and year 11 student Miles Oldfield visited Sharley Park Primary School recently with their music teachers to run a music workshop.

Around 30 students from years three to six were treated to Sam starting off the workshop singing an Ed Sheeran song.

Ofsted Woes: Highfields School in Matlock, which has received an unsatisfactory OFSTED report.

The children spent the afternoon participating in musical games and learning to sing and play songs Hall of Fame by The Script and Rule the World by Take That. The day ended with a performance to all students and staff, kicked off by Sam and Miles performing Fire by Ed Sheeran and I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book.

This was followed by the students who had participated in the music workshop singing Hall of Fame and Rule the World, led by music teacher Emily Morris and accompanied by Sam on guitar, Miles on drums and Kris Rowley on piano.

Music teacher Emily Morris said: “We all had an amazing time working alongside the pupils and staff at Sharley Park.

“Sam and Miles were a credit to Highfields and provided inspirational role models to these youngsters.

“Their talent and enthusiasm showed the younger children how much fun music can be.

“And we look forward to making it a regular engagement and sharing the joy that can be taken from sharing music.”

Sam is studying music A-level at Highfields along with maths and further maths.

Miles also plans to continue his music performances – both feature regularly at Highfields School’s musical events.

Highfields takes seriously its role of nurturing musical talent and offers a wide variety of opportunity to pursue music.

For more information about the school and its activities visit: www.highfields.derbyshire.sch.uk.