Schools to gear up for pedal challenge

Sustrans have invited primary and secondary schools across Derbyshire to get involved in The Big Pedal 2017.

Backed by two times Olympic gold medallist cyclist Joanna Rowsell Shand, the national challenge aims to get more young people cycling and scooting to school.

The Big Pedal 2017 runs from March 20 to 31, and will see pupils, teachers and parents across the UK leave their cars at home. Instead they’ll get on their bikes and scooters for their journeys to and from school.

The largest competition of its kind in the UK, The Big Pedal is powered by national walking and cycling charity Sustrans. It’s funded by the Bicycle Association on behalf of the cycle industry through its Bike Hub scheme.

During the ten days, participating schools will compete with one another to make the most journeys by bike or scooter. This year’s theme is ‘Around the world in ten days’ with pupils tracking their progress on a map of the world.

They’ll learn about the countries and cities they pass through on their way.

Joanna Rowsell Shand is supporting The Big Pedal for the second year running.

One of the best British cyclists of her generation, Joanna has won five world titles across individual and team events and gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

She said: “Cycling is great for young people’s health, confidence and independence.

“The safer and more comfortable they feel on their bikes, the more they will enjoy cycling.”

She added; “The Big Pedal campaign is a fantastic way for kids to cycle together whilst learning about the rules of the road in a fun, engaging way. I hope this year as many schools as possible will take part in the UK’s largest school cycling and scooting event.”

Last year, more than 1,500 schools signed up to take part in The Big Pedal. Teachers, parents, siblings and pupils made more than a million journeys (1,179,900) to school on their bikes and scooters. The Big Pedal 2017 is open to individual classes as well as whole schools, with hundreds of thousands of pupils expected to take part.

Ask your child’s school to sign up to The Big Pedal 2017. For more information visit www.bigpedal.org.uk