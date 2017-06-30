See who has been in court from the Chesterfield area

Here is the latest list of people who have had their cases dealt with at Chesterfield magistrates’ court:

OTHER

Gary Darnell, 34, of Hurst Rise, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to posting to Facebook content relating to pro-rape and pro-paedophilia views for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rikki David pearson, 31, of Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Shaun Robinson, 20, of Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor William Cronin, 21, of Hollin Close, Dunston, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences relating to the community order of stealing a PlayStation 4 controller and three games and a PlayStation 4 console. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to damaging a letterbox to the value of £20. No separate penalty. Must pay £20 compensation.

Matthew Middleton, 29, of Sydney Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £120.

Kirk James Barton, 35, of Dale Road, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing food to the value of £52 belonging to One Stop Stores. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing food to the value of £28 belonging to One Stop Stores. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Andrew Green, 37, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Found guilty of stealing two mobile phones to the value of £90. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until June 20, 2020. Must pay £190 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Phillip Anthony Stinson, 43, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Jonathan Gordon Alletson, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from imprisonment. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £100 belonging to the Co-op. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal electric screwdrivers belonging to B&M. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Black & Decker drills valued at £399.88 belonging to B&M. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £100 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Karcher Pressure Washer valued at £100 belonging to B&M. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a further Karcher Pressure Washer valued at £100 belonging to B&M. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £100 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two toothbrushes valued at £180. Must pay £30 compensation. Committed to prison for 49 weeks.

ASSAULT

Stephen Storey, 32, of Keswick Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a rear door at a property belonging to Guinness Housing. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until June 18, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 90 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

James malcolm Hutchins, 67, of No Fixed Abode. Found guilty of assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order to last until June 20, 2019. Must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Dean Michael Green, 36, of Queen Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted faling to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of six weeks suspended for 18 months implemented as an overall sentence of six weeks of custody.

MOTORING

Benjamin Yearl, 31, of Archdale Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £134 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Amy Louise wain, 22, of Hawthorne Avenue, Stretton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard lee Whitmore, 34, of St John’s Road, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Community order to last until August 21, 2017, with a nine week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from driving for four years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Michelle Gratton, 22, of Limekiln Fields, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £329 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Thomas Holland, 22, of Field Drive, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person and failed to comply with a duty to report the accident. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work.

THEFT

Neil Freeman, 32, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £68 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £68 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £33 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £33 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £60 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £60 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £60 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £60 compensation. Community order to last June 21, 2018, with Drug Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation Activity requirements.