Serial shoplifter is jailed after targeting three stores to feed drug addiction

A serial thief who is battling a drug addiction has been jailed for 70 days after he targeted three shops.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 27 how Mohammed Khan, 42, struck at Boots, Superdrug and at the Mountain Warehouse in Glossop.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On June 16 CCTV at Superdrug shows Khan stealing two bottles of aftershave and he was recognised when he went back into the same store.

“Police were called after he was also seen in the Mountain Warehouse with other items.

“He was also identified from a theft at Boots on June 20 putting items of makeup and clothing worth £1,592.30 into a bag.”

Khan, of Kimberley Street, Salford, told police that he stole from Boots and made a £100 profit from selling the goods on and his motivation was to feed a drug addiction.

He pleaded guilty to the three offences including the attempted theft from Superdrug, on June 16, a theft from Boots, on June 20, and an attempted theft from the Mountain Warehouse involving clothing and goods on June 26.

The court also heard how Khan also has 46 previous thefts and kindred offences on his record.

Defence solicitor James Riley said: “It appears he has been an habitual shoplifter for many years and the background is his drug addiction.

“He has been addicted to heroin for ten or more years. The thefts are extremely unsophisticated.”

Mr Riley added: “Fundamentally his drug issue needs to be addressed because he is still committing these offences to fund a drug habit which needs to be resolved.”

Magistrates sentenced Khan to 70 days of custody after hearing how he previously failed to comply with community orders and because they feel he still poses a threat to businesses.

He was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation.