Serial thief gets a curfew after stealing bottles of whiskey

A serial thief who stole three bottles of whiskey from a supermarket has been given a six-week curfew.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 19, how Christopher Rowles, 29, of Mottram Road, Hyde, stole the £40 worth of alcohol from a Tesco store to sell the goods on because he had been left homeless and had no income.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Staff at Tesco reported that they thought the defendant had originally stolen bottles of beer but police attended and collected CCTV footage and they identified the defendant.

“The CCTV footage showed the male walking around with a basket and placing items in it and there were three bottles of whiskey valued at £40 and he walked away and exited the store without making a payment.”

Rowles. who has nine previous convictions for 23 offences including 15 relating to thefts, pleaded guilty to the theft at the Tesco store in Glossop which happened on April 7.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Romih said Rowles co-operated with police after his arrest.

She added that Rowles had been left homeless and without income at the time of his release from a prison sentence for a previous conviction and he stole the alcohol to sell on.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Rowles to a six-week curfew operating from the defendant’s home seven days a week from 7pm to 7am.

Rowles was also ordered to pay £40 compensation an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.