Shoplifter struck twice to feed a drug addiction

A desperate man who stole cosmetics, razors and air fresheners with a co-accused to fund their drug habits has narrowly been spared from a custodial sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 8 how Phillip Stinson, 43, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, struck at Wilkinson’s, on Institute Lane, Alfreton, and at B&M Bargains, in Mansfield, with a woman who has already been punished with a community order.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “They stole cosmetics to a value unknown from Wilkinson’s. Both were seen on CCTV taking items from the make-up display and razors and they placed them in a bag. A stock check revealed £1,500 of make-up and razors was missing that day, however further investigations revealed the last stock check was carried out 24 hours prior to this incident.”

Stinson admitted to police he intended to sell items on to fund a drug-addiction.

Mrs Allsop added the defendant was also seen with the co-accused at B&M Bargains where he stole air fresheners valued at £77.84.

Stinson told police he had also come to B&M’s with the co-accused to steal items to fund a drug addiction.

John Cavanagh, defending, said Stinson has referred himself to a drug support group and he has a methadone prescription.

Stinson pleaded guilty to the two thefts at Wilkinson’s from September 3 and B&M Bargains from September 21. He also admitted failing to surrender to court in September. Stinson received 16 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with drug rehabilitation and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He must also pay £150 compensation.