Sign up for Chesterfield’s Race for Life

Women in north Derbyshire are being encouraged to sgn up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter the 5k event in Chesterfield town centre on June 11.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Chesterfield Event Manager, said: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 70 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. That’s why we’re calling on women in Derbyshire to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend over £2 million last year in the East Midlands on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Emma said: “Pledging to take part is a great motivation for women to pull on their leggings, limber up and kick-start the New Year by showing cancer they mean business. Our aim is that one day everyone will beat this devastating disease and the more research we fund, the sooner that day will come.

“By taking part in Race for Life, mums, daughters, sisters and friends can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. We urge women to sign up right now and show their support.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.