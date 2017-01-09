SLIDESHOW: Beauty of a panto heads for New Mills

Performers are roaring to go as the biggest pantomime cast ever to tread the boards at New Mills Art Theatre puts the finishing touches to its show.

Beauty and the Beast, which opens on January 27, has 54 adults and children in a show which will be awash with colourful characters. slapstick and jokes.

Beauty and the Beast at New Mills Art Theatre.

High Peak presenter Barry Jarvis plays Monsieur le Fou in a production which features energetic dance numbers set to catchy pop tunes and classic songs.

The story of Beauty and the Beast is set in a French village where handsome Prince Danton is turned into a hideous beast by a wicked sorceress. The evil spell can only be broken if the Beast learns to love and receives love in return, before the last petal of the Flower Fairy’s rose withers and falls - if not, he will be doomed to remain a beast forever! Who can release the Beast from the spell?

Beauty and the Beast runs at New Mills Art Theatre on January 27, February 3 and 4 at 7.15pm and on January 28, 29 and February 4 at 2.15pm.

Tickets £10 (adult), under 16s £8, boxes (five seats) £50. Contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime, call 07983 344 862 or email: friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com