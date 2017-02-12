Snake Pass is actually CLOSED - despite police saying it had reopened

The A57 Snake Pass remains closed, Derbyshire County Council has confirmed.

Within the last half an hour, multiple sources - including South Yorkshire Police - reported that the route had reopened.

The scene on Snake Pass. Picture: @glossopmrt on Twitter.

But just before 2pm, a council spokesman said: "It will remain closed for another couple of hours until gritters have had chance to do another salting run."

The route was shut by the council on police advice shortly before 9am.

Police later said vehicles were stuck between Ladybower and Glossop and urged drivers to obey the 'road closed' signs.

The road was described as being impassable due to stranded and abandoned vehicles.

Mountain rescue personnel attended the scene to help people who were stuck.

A Met Office warning of snow in Derbyshire is valid until 3pm today.

According to the Met Office, heavy snow is expected at Snake Pass until 3pm - followed by light snow until 9pm.