Speeding drink-driver is banned from the road

A speeding drink-driver has been ordered to pay £673 and has been banned from the road for 15 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, November 9, how Pardeep Singh Klair, 35, was spotted speeding on the M1 motorway by police at Barlborough and after he was stopped he was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “At about 9pm, on October 14, police were on mobile patrol near Junction 29a when they saw a car and thought it was travelling above the speed limit.

“It’s average recorded speed was 93mph so the vehicle was stopped and police smelled alcohol and carried out a roadside breath test.”

Klair, of Sanderson Way, Mexborough, registered 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to speeding and to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Michael Clark said Klair is ashamed and has been left extremely anxious about the offences.

Mr Clark added that Klair had been out with family and his father was supposed to drive on the return trip but he was not feeling well so the defendant opted to drive because he did not feel he was over the drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Klair £535 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months and his licence was endorsed with five points.