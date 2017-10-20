Stanage Edge gets new Neighbourhood Watch

A new Neighbourhood Watch scheme has been set up for residents in Stanage Edge, in the Out Lane area.

The initiative has been set up by Neighbourhood Watch coordinators and local residents Jean and David Monks, alongside the PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PCSO Anthony Boswell said: “I’m pleased to be able to work alongside a new Neighbourhood Watch scheme in the Stanage Edge area and hope to build good links with the community there. In particular, our aim is to help local residents to feel safer, to consider crime prevention steps and encourage people to report any suspicious activity or concerns they have to the police.”

Neighbourhood Watches are small groups of residents who look out for signs of crime in their community and share information with each other and the police.

Jean Monks, one of the local Neighbourhood Watch coordinators, said: “We are a small rural scheme in the Outseats area of Hathersage, and our residents have experienced some low level crime so establishing a Neighbourhood Watch scheme like this is reassuring. We already have a community which looks out for each other, and this really just formalises our situation. ”

Members also receive advice on home security and coordinators can help other residents to tap into the support offered by other agencies.

The new scheme is are working together with officers from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team to establish the scheme, encourage more members to take part and develop good links between the community and local police.

Joye Dobbs, Project and Development Officer for Chesterfield and District Neighbourhood Watch, said: “Chesterfield and District Neighbourhood Watch and PCSO Anthony Boswell are proof that the partnership between the police and neighbourhood watch is working.

“We look forward to working with David and Jean Monks to ensure crime prevention advice is on offer to residents and we hope to have more watches setting up soon, especially in the more rural or outlying areas of Derbyshire.”

If you are interested in becoming a member you can send an email to chesterfielddistrictnhw@hotmail.co.uk , or call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101.