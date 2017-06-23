Stormy Stan makes an appearance at village carnival

Matlock and Bakewell RNLI’s Stormy Stan made an appearance at the Grindleford Carnival. The theme was ‘Grindleford by the sea’, so it was only appropriate that Stan dropped by. The local branch raised more than £500 selling souvenirs and from a collection.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Many thanks go to the people of Grindleford for getting involved or paying us a visit. It was a great afternoon, fun was had by all, and we even managed to dodge the rain!” For more information about the group email chairman Rod Shiers rodneyshiers@gmail.com.