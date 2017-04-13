Taking the stress out of tying the knot

Couples looking for a more chilled and exclusive wedding experience now need travel no further than right here in Derbyshire.
Wedding planners Honeysucle and Castle have opened Grade II listed building Stancliffe Hall as a new wedding venue.
The Darley Dale stately home has been beautifully renovated to offer a quiet place for man and wife to tie the knot.
Helen Stephenson, co-owner of Honsysuckle and Castle, was approched by the owners of Stancliffe Hall to turn it exclusively into a wedding venue.
She said: “What sets this venue apart is its exclusivity and its home-from-home feel.
“There is only ever one wedding here per weekend, whereas some places will have three or four.
“Is is just a completely relaxing venue.”
The eight-bedroom Stancliffe Hall will hold a wedding party of 150 people but, together with the holiday cottage within its grounds, will sleep 28.
It also features a spa, sauna, steam room and pool, cinema and billiards room and a spectacular, Scandanavian-style chapel called the 1816 room for civil cerermonies and blessings.
For more information visit www.stancliffehallweddings.com.