Taking the stress out of tying the knot

Couples looking for a more chilled and exclusive wedding experience now need travel no further than right here in Derbyshire.

Wedding planners Honeysucle and Castle have opened Grade II listed building Stancliffe Hall as a new wedding venue.

The Darley Dale stately home has been beautifully renovated to offer a quiet place for man and wife to tie the knot.

Helen Stephenson, co-owner of Honsysuckle and Castle, was approched by the owners of Stancliffe Hall to turn it exclusively into a wedding venue.

She said: “What sets this venue apart is its exclusivity and its home-from-home feel.

“There is only ever one wedding here per weekend, whereas some places will have three or four.

“Is is just a completely relaxing venue.”

The eight-bedroom Stancliffe Hall will hold a wedding party of 150 people but, together with the holiday cottage within its grounds, will sleep 28.

It also features a spa, sauna, steam room and pool, cinema and billiards room and a spectacular, Scandanavian-style chapel called the 1816 room for civil cerermonies and blessings.

For more information visit www.stancliffehallweddings.com.