Tansley players to perform Aladdin

The sound of laughter and ‘It’s behind you’ will be heard in Tansley Village Hall on January 26, 27 and 28. Tansley Players will be performing Aladdin for three nights from 7.30pm. Aladdin will be played by Chloe Arbury who is too poor to marry the woman he loves Princess Cherry Blossom (Katie Dillingham). Abanazer (April Saunders) tricks him into a cave where he finds an old lamp containing a magical genie (Charlotte Gale).

The main characters are supported by a small but very enthusiastic chorus. Aladdin contains a few beautiful songs including two delightful duets sung by Aladdin and Princess Cherry Blossom. Tickets are available from Bev Oates on 01629 582154