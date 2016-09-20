Teams tee off for Peak District charity

Teams of Rotarians took to the golf course to raise money for a charity that supports terminally ill people and their families.

The Rotary Club of Bakewell held its 21st Golf Day at Bakewell Golf Club, the proceeds from which went to Helen’s Trust, based in Bakewell.

Seventeen teams took part from as far away as Harrogate and Coventry and the Rotary clubs of Buxton and Matlock were also represented.

The winning team was C R Gibbs Construction Co with 89 points.

At the end of the day president Lorraine gave a cheque for £1,000 to Helen’s Trust Fundraiser Zoe Woodward.